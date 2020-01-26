Violence mars Gambia protest

Anti-riot police in The Gambia have used teargas to disperse protesters as they attempted to march on the capital Banjul on Sunday.Baton-charging paramilitaries clashed with demonstrators near the town of Jeshwang as they protested against President Adama Barrow’s decision to prolong his stay in power despite his electoral promise to step down after three years.

Plumes of smoke from burning tires and teargas carnisters darkened the skies around the town as protesters who were determined to march on Banjul, the seat of power to engaged in running battles with heavily armed anti-police who baton-charged the demonstrators.

In a electoral campaign promise he made in 2016, Barrow had vowed to lead a three-year transition government before stepping down and holding fresh elections to which he would not be a candidate.

A month after holding a similar protest on the outskirts of Banjul to bring pressure to bear on Barrow to honour his word, protesters under the Three Years Jotna (Three Years are Up) movement took to the streets once again on Sunday as promised in December to force him to reconsider his decision remain in office.

Several among the protesters have been injured, according to some reports which have not been verified.

Local media reports suggests that several leaders of Sunday’s protest have been arrested.