Violence: S/Africa’s opposition slams Ramaphosa’s ‘uninspiring’ speech

Published on 13.07.2021 at 14h21 by APA News

President Cyril Ramaphosa “is out of touch with what is happening on the ground” in violence-hit South Africa, opposition Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen said on Tuesday.Ramaphosa on Monday night condemned the violence and looting that are taking place in the country, warning of dire consequences if the violence does not stop in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng provinces. 

He has deployed the army to assist the beleaguered police to quell down the violence and the looting in the two provinces.

Steenhuisen, however, said “it’s too late for many businesses that are burnt to the ground.”

“People’s lives, their dreams, and their jobs are all gone up in smoke,” Steenhuisen said.

There were no details of the number of deployed troops and where they were to be deployed — as well as no details on any progress from the Crime Intelligence Unit, Steenhuisen said.  

The violence and looting have caused more than US$70 million in damaged roads, shopping centres and other infrastructure of the two provinces, according to KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala.

