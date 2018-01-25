Violent clashes with Ambazonian forces leaves two soldiers injured

At least two soldiers have arrived the Douala military hospital via helicopter after sustaining serious injuries in clashes with Ambazonian fighters last night at the border town of Ekok, sources say.

Military sources say the fighters launched an attack at about 4.30am on Thursday morning destroying the customs and gendarmerie posts in Ekok.

The attackers also set up explosives that wounded the two soldiers who have since been transported to the hospital. Several military vehicles and equipment were destroyed following as a result of land mines that were implanted by the attackersHowever, the soldiers succeeded, to push back their attackers thanks to reinforcements from the Rapid Intervention Batallion from Eyumojock.

The situation remains under control, says a military source as more support arrived this morning from Bessong Abang and Bachouo Ntai.

There have been sporadic attacks on soldiers and military camps of recent as the Anglophone crisis escalates. Thursday’s attacks come just days after another attack on the camp hosting the Rapid Intervention Batallion in Mbengwi though army spokesman says the attackers were « neutralised ».