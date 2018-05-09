Violent storm renders many Buea inhabitants homeless

A violent tempest which swept across the South Region on Monday, May 7, 2018, at about 8:30pm has rendered many families homeless.

The storm brought down plantains, bananas, electric poles and destroyed the roofs of so many buildings in the South West Regional capital, Buea, forcing many families to spend the night in the cold.

In Sandpit, the roof of a five bed room building owned by a widow was forcefully removed, while the woman and her seven children were already asleep. At the dawn of Tuesday, May 8, the entire family was gathering the remnants of the destroyed roof.

“We were already sleeping when our roof was suddenly blown away by the violent wind. We only realised that we were under the rain and there was nothing much we could about it. We had to beg our neighbours to spend the night in their homes. I don’t know how I’m going to repair this roof, given the difficult times we are going through. I also pray that the documents of my children are still intact,” Mrs Veronica Ngantcha said.

On his part, Mr. Thomas Motombe, whose house was greatly damaged by the strong wind said he and his family spent the night in the open. “There was nothing we could at that moment, given that there was total blackout in Buea, so we had to spend the night in the open. My only worry now is how I am going to repair this roof so that my family would not have to go through such an ordeal again.”

An Advanced Level student, a tenant in Mr. Motombe’s house was practically wailing that her exercise and text books were all soaked at a very critical time when she is preparing for her end of year’s exams.

As many families in Buea are battling to repair their damaged houses, the carpenters are making brisk business as their services are highly solicited by victims of the wild wind.