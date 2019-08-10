Visa waiver headlines Ghanaian leader’s Angola sojourn

The landmark visit to Angola by Ghanaian leader Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo has witnessed a series of agreements signed between Accra and Luanda, among them a reciprocal visa waiving accord for their citizens.President Nana Addo is perhaps the first Ghanaian leader to have visited Angola although relations between the two countries date back to the 1960s.

He is currently in Angola for two-day official visit on the invitation of Angolan president Joao Lourenco.

During his visit Ghana and Angola agreed to waive entry visa requirements for their nationals who are holders of valid diplomatic and service passports.

Holders of such passports may transit through and stay in the territory of either Ghana or Angola for a period not exceeding 90 days from the date of first entry, without having to obtain a visa.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ms Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, signed for Ghana while Manuel Domingos Augusto, Minister of External Relations penned the deal on behalf of his country at a short ceremony in Luanda on Friday.

Additionally, the two countries also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote and develop, on a reciprocal basis, activities in the area of education.

This will in respect see Ghana train Angolan students at the Basic and Secondary level in the learning of the English Language, to be facilitated by the Ghana Institute of Languages.

An exchange training programme will see a maximum number of 100 students from Angola study English in Ghana for a duration of six months, and the sending of Ghanaian tutors to Angola for the training programme.

Ghana and Angola also agreed to operationalize a joint commission to promote and enhance cooperation between the two countries in the areas of defense, security and public order, justice, energy, agriculture, vocational training, hospitality and tourism, transport, medical services, trade, fisheries, industry, culture, and natural resources.

International Relations expert, Kwame Okyere described President Nana Addo to Angola as a step in the right direction and urged both Accra and Luanda to implement the agreements to benefit the citizens of both countries.