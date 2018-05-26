Vision 2063 in mind as S/Africans mark Africa Day

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has said that the adoption of the Continental Free Trade Area shows African leaders’ commitment to follow in the footsteps of their forebears to unite in achieving the continent’s development goals.He was speaking at a luncheon at his presidential guest house in Pretoria where he hosted the Diplomatic Corps to celebrate Africa Day.

The day is celebrated annually on 25 May to mark the establishment of the Organisation of African Unity, now known as the African Union, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

“We are irrevocably committed to the realisation of the goals of Agenda 2063, Africa’s blueprint and vision for an integrated, prosperous and peaceful continent — the Africa we want.

“Pursuant to this objective, we recognise the adoption just two months ago of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) as an iconic milestone along our journey towards an eventual African Common Market, as envisioned in the 1991 Abuja Treaty Establishing the African Economic Community,” he said.

The president said the AfCFTA will enable Africa to significantly boost intra-Africa trade, improve economies of scale and establish an integrated market.

“It will also be a catalyst for industrial development, placing Africa on a path to exporting value-added products, improving Africa’s competitiveness both in its own markets and globally,” he added.

Leveraging on a population of over one billion people, the AfCFTA is set to create a market worth approximately $2.6 trillion.

Reflecting on challenges still faced by the continent, the president called on fellow Africans to choose democracy through the ballot instead of the bullet.

He added: “By the end of this year, 20 countries in Africa would have held presidential and parliamentary elections.

“This impressive number of countries choosing the ballot instead of the bullet to determine its leaders is a clear indication of political progress, and the deepening of democracy on the continent” he posited.

He said the spectre of conflict in Africa had declined dramatically, and most Africans were more secure than ever.

“The peace dividend experienced by a number of countries, previously stricken by conflict such as Côte d’Ivoire and Rwanda, has translated into unprecedented levels of economic growth for these countries.

“We, however, remain deeply concerned by the ongoing insecurity in the east of the DR Congo, in the Sahel region, in Libya, Somalia, and the ongoing conflict in the South Sudan,” the president said.

Gearing to assume presidency of the Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa group known as BRICS when his country hosts the 10th BRICS Summit in July, Ramaphosa assured the foreign envoys that he would champion African interests.

“South Africa will continue to champion the interests of Africa within the BRICS formation and will, in this regard, convene an outreach session with African leaders” he vowed.