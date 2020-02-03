Visiting Israel PM wants Ugandan embassy in Jerusalem

Visiting Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has proposed a Ugandan embassy in Jerusalem as Israel moots plans to open a mission in Kampala.This was during Netanyahu’s visit to Uganda on Monday afternoon upon the invitation of Uganda’s president Yoweri Musveni.

Museveni told his guest that he will look into the prospect of opening up an embassy in Jerusalem.

If considered,Uganda will be the third country, after the US and Guatemala, to open an embassy in the capital of Israel.

The two heads of state also told the media in Kampala that they had discussed and agreed on the need to start direct flights between the two countries with their flagships cariers flying to each other’s capital.

Museveni said that he, and Netanyahu, had held protracted talks on a number of issues of mutual importance between Israel and Uganda, especially in the area of defence and security, agriculture and industry.

President Museveni thanked Netanyahu for being a true friend and an ally of Uganda and also for being the only Israeli Prime Minister to have ever visited the African country a record five times.

Netanyahu who has been to Uganda five times said his latest visit is meant to open a new chapter in the relations between Israel, Uganda and Africa.

“Israel is coming back to Africa and Africa is coming back to Israel and in a big way and that will start here in Uganda. I want to thank President Museveni for the support he has rendered to Israel in her attempt to revive their historically strong ties with Africa,” said Premier Netanyahu.