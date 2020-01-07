Vocational education, road accidents, others grab media spotlight in Ghana

The quest by Ghanaian government to invest about US$545 million (GHC3 billion) to improve Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), road accidents recorded in the yuletide and police search for gunmen who shot Indian businessmen are some of the stories making the headlines in Ghanaian newspapers on Tuesday.The Daily Graphic Newspaper reports that the government is to invest over 3 billion Ghana Cedis, an equivalent of about (US$545 million) to boost technical and vocational education and training as means of creating employment opportunities for the youth in Ghana.

According the state-owned newspaper, the investment started in 2019 and is being funded by AVIC International of China and the VACE and Amatrol Labs of Austria.

The Education Minister, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh, told Daily Graphic in Accra that part of the funding was to improve technical and vocational institutes in Ghana.

The Ghanaian Times, on the other hand, reports that 203 people were killed and 31 sustained injuries in 168 accident cases recorded during Christmas celebration, which is against 144 cases recorded in the same period in 2018.

According to the newspaper, 78 people died in the New Year of which 55 motor cycles were involved. This has raised alarm as medical doctors at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital have called for the ban of okada (motorcycle) riding in the country.

The newspaper reports that Tema Regional Police Command has launched a manhunt for two unidentified gunmen, who shot and wounded two Indian businessmen at Tema Community Seven.

Today (Tuesday) 7th January has been declared Constitution Day, a public holiday set aside to mark the coming into effect of the 1992 Constitution and the birth of the Fourth Republic. This day was first observed in 2019 according to Daily Graphic report.