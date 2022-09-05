Sport › Volleyball

Happening now

Volleyball: Cameroon Honoured Twice at U-21 Afcon

Published on 05.09.2022 at 16h01 by Paul Reinhard Wandji

The under 21 lionesses ended the competition with a double distinction first at the collective side and then at the individual level.

It is true volleyball baby lionesses were eliminated in the semi-finals. But the Indomitable Lionesses return to Cameroon with a smile and the satisfaction of having given their best. Carole Ambatta‘s ladies in the classification match against Morocco honoured the green-red-yellow flag.
In a match mastered by Cameroon, Morocco never appeared threatening. Pushed to their limits, the Atlas Lionesses lost by 0 sets against 3 (10-25, 19-25, 18-25) against the Indomitable Lionesses. This made Cameroon to take the third place in the tournament, ending the competition with three wins and two losses for five games played at the African Women’s Under-21 Volleyball Cup.
The competition which took place in Tunisia also saw the Cameroonian volleyball player, Brandy Gatcheu crowned. The player was voted best receiver-attacker of the Can. Her highly appreciated performance earned her to be part of the competition top team.

Brandy Gatcheu honoured AFCON-U21 Volleyball(1)

Brandy Gatcheu honoured

Tags : | | | |



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
mm Published on 01.08.2022

Mankon Museum

The Mankon Museum is an art and cultural museum located in Mankon Bamenda. The museum was inaugurated in 2006, and is situated at the entrance…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top