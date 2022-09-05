Volleyball: Cameroon Honoured Twice at U-21 Afcon

The under 21 lionesses ended the competition with a double distinction first at the collective side and then at the individual level.

It is true volleyball baby lionesses were eliminated in the semi-finals. But the Indomitable Lionesses return to Cameroon with a smile and the satisfaction of having given their best. Carole Ambatta‘s ladies in the classification match against Morocco honoured the green-red-yellow flag.

In a match mastered by Cameroon, Morocco never appeared threatening. Pushed to their limits, the Atlas Lionesses lost by 0 sets against 3 (10-25, 19-25, 18-25) against the Indomitable Lionesses. This made Cameroon to take the third place in the tournament, ending the competition with three wins and two losses for five games played at the African Women’s Under-21 Volleyball Cup.

The competition which took place in Tunisia also saw the Cameroonian volleyball player, Brandy Gatcheu crowned. The player was voted best receiver-attacker of the Can. Her highly appreciated performance earned her to be part of the competition top team.