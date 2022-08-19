Cameroon reach second round of U-21 AFCON Volleyball championship

They progressed to the next round of the competition after beating Rwanda on August 17.

It is a total of two victories and a defeat for Cameroon’s Under-21 volleyball national team during the African Volleyball Championships in Tunisia. First, there was the victory over Libya with a score of 3-0 (25-17, 25-21,25-20). Subsequently, the lions were overpowered by Egypt, 3-0 (25-23, 25-17, 20-25). However, they bounced back in their third game against Rwanda beating them three sets to zero(25-16, 25-18, 25-20).

The match which was played last Wednesday in Tunisia at the Taoufik Bouhima gymnasium in Radès showed a Cameroonian team confident, focused, and present on all fronts. It was also an opportunity for Teigue Gamo to stand out once again. The Bafia Volleyball Evolution player with his remarkable performances finished as the tournament’s top passer in the group stage.