› Sport

Happening now

Cameroon reach second round of U-21 AFCON Volleyball championship

Published on 19.08.2022 at 15h17 by Paul Reinhard Wandji

They progressed to the next round of the competition after beating Rwanda on August 17.

It is a total of two victories and a defeat for Cameroon’s Under-21 volleyball national team during the African Volleyball Championships in Tunisia. First, there was the victory over Libya with a score of 3-0 (25-17, 25-21,25-20). Subsequently, the lions were overpowered by Egypt, 3-0 (25-23, 25-17, 20-25). However, they bounced back in their third game against Rwanda beating them three sets to zero(25-16, 25-18, 25-20).
The match which was played last Wednesday in Tunisia at the Taoufik Bouhima gymnasium in Radès showed a Cameroonian team confident, focused, and present on all fronts. It was also an opportunity for Teigue Gamo to stand out once again. The Bafia Volleyball Evolution player with his remarkable performances finished as the tournament’s top passer in the group stage.

Teigue Gamo Volleyball

Teigue Gamo

He will be instrumental for Cameroon who face Gambia on Friday in their next game. The other matches will see Tunisia face Rwanda when Egypt will cross swords with Morocco and Nigeria who will play against Libya.

Tags : | |



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
mm Published on 01.08.2022

Mankon Museum

The Mankon Museum is an art and cultural museum located in Mankon Bamenda. The museum was inaugurated in 2006, and is situated at the entrance…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top