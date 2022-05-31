Volleyball: FAP Grabs 6th Position At The African Ladies Club Championship

The lone representative of Cameroon in this competition ended the tournament with a victory during the classification match against Olympic Club of Kelibia, 3 sets 0.

With its victory over Club Olympique de Kelibia last Monday, May 30, 2022, in Tunisia, FAP Ladies ended sixth in the African Club Championship. Robert Samou’s team dominated their opponent last evening with great intensity and determination in the game; which earned them the winning score of 3-0 (25-20, 25-19, 25-17). Even though the FAP could not end on the podium, they came out of the competition with great achievements and a rather glowing record. In seven games, the team recorded two losses and five wins.

Enough to satisfy its trainer, Robert Samou, “our record is very satisfactory. It is true that our objective was to reach the last four. But, we came across a very good team from Kenya Pipeline in the quarter-finals, which was a notch above us. What we missed the most is the management and the accumulation of matches. It must be said that it has been three years since we have played games at this level with a lot of intensity”.



An intensity that could be felt throughout the tournament with teams that were difficult to play, “this year the level was really high with 16 teams from all over the continent with a fairly varied level of play. Nevertheless, it was a great experience”, explains Robert Samou.

With the competition over, another challenge awaits for FAP. This is the final of the national volleyball championship. It will be played on June 5th at the gymnasium of the National School of Public Works in Yaoundé from 4 p.m., “we are leaving here with the aim now of winning the final of the Camtel Volleyball Championship. The African Club Championship has allowed us to work a lot and to be confident”, informs the head coach of FAP. The team will set foot in Cameroon next Wednesday, June 1st.