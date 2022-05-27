Sport › Other sports

Volleyball: FAP Qualifies For The African Ladies Club Championship Quarter-Finals

Published on 27.05.2022 at 11h14 by Paul Reinhard Wandji

African Ladies Volleyball Championship
FAP Ladies

Robert Samoa’s team defeated National Alcohol and Liquor of Ethiopia, 3 sets to 0 on last May 26 in Tunisia.

Forces armées et polices, FAP, are unstoppable. The team just obtained its qualification ticket for the quarter-finals of the African Women’s Volleyball Club Championship. And that is thanks to her victory last night against National Alcohol and Liquor of Ethiopia. A match that ended with the score of 3 sets to 0 (25-16, 25-15, 25-13).

The Cameroonians did not have to provide much effort during this match. The team was already winning regarding statistics with their full card registered the group match. Their opponent, National Alcohol and Liquor of Ethiopia finished fourth in their group games with three defeats conceded in three matches.

But the next outing of the only representative of Cameroon in this competition will not be as easy. FAP’s next competitor, is Kenya Pipeline Company. The encounter is scheduled for Saturday, May 28. Kenya Pipeline Company in their Round of 16 matches beats Ndejje Elites 3 sets to 0.

The FAP team led by Robert Samoa will have to show tenacity and a lot of rigour in their game against a playful team like that of the Kenya Pipeline Company. The Kenyans, although timidly starting the tournament, gained confidence as the competition evolved. They were lodged in Group C with the ladies of Al Ahly, Customs from Nigeria and El Wak from Ghana. In such a tough pool, Kenya Pipeline Company ended second with 6 points behind Egypt’s Al Ahly.

