Volleyball-World Championship: Cameroon After Two Defeats Can Redeem Itself Tonight 

By falling against Germany yesterday, Cameroon continued its poor start to the competition recording zero points but can grab three points this evening playing against France.

The volleyball lions are under pressure. They need to come back on track as far as their participation in the World Senior Men’s Volleyball Championship is concerned. Since the start of the competition, they have never been able to roar. First, there was the defeat against Slovenia. It was last August 26 with a score of 3 sets to 0 (25-19, 25-23, 25-21). After this defeat, Guy Roger Nanga‘s players had the opportunity to redeem themselves against Germany. But willpower alone was not enough.

Faced with the offensive armada of the Germans and their hard-hitting and repetitive matches, Cameroon was never able to impose their game. At the end of the match, it was in complete control that Germany won 0 sets against 3 (28 -30, 14-25, 19-25). In total, it’s two outings, two defeats, and zero points for Cameroon.

The lions, however, have the opportunity to redeem themselves. It will be this Tuesday, August 30 during the match they will play against France. The blues thanks to their victory over Slovenia last Sunday in the tie break ((25-21, 22-25, 23-25, 34-32, 15-7) are already qualified for the round of 16.