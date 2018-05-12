Voter registration commences in eSwatini

Voter registration for the forthcoming parliamentary and local government elections in eSwatini are expected to commence on Sunday.Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) chairperson Chief Gija told journalists on Friday that the registration process would run at over 300 centres countrywide until 17 June.

“This marks the start of the entire national elections process,” Chief Gija said.

He said the registration exercise “follows a series of pre-election activities that have been successfully undertaken in the last four years.”

The activities include the civic voter education exercise, review of constituency boundaries, review of the election laws, procedures; and consultations with non-governmental organisations, religious groups, traditional institutions, the youth and private sector.

The EBC revealed that for the first time they will be using a new election management system, which interfaces with the PIN system, making registration faster for those who will bring national IDs.

The registration exercise is expected to be followed by the dissolution of the current Parliament.

In the past, His Majesty King Mswati III would announce the dissolution less than two months before the main elections, which are usually held in the last week of September.

“It is true that the MPs need to go home and prepare themselves. They cannot be committed on hard work while elections go ahead, but this is solely upon the King to determine”, the EBC chairperson said.