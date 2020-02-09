Voting opens in Cameroon under lockdown, gunshots

Close to seven million voters are expected at the polls today in Cameroon to vote their new Members of parliament and Councillors.

While voting has started smoothly in the other eight regions of Cameroon, same can not be said in some parts of the restive Anglophone Regions where gunshots have been heard since morning.

It is the case in Kumba where there have been shootings around Fiango since morning forcing residents to remain indoors as other neighbourhoods are in a lockdown.

Gunshots were equally reported in some parts of Mbengwi and BBafut early on Sunday morning with a heavy military presence to ensure residents go out and vote.

However, there has been voting in other parts of the restive Regions like in Bamenda, Limbe, Buea, where voters are cueing up at their various polling stations/centres to vote.