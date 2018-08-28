VP says restructuring not answer to Nigeria’s problems

Nigerian Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that simple geographical restructuring is not the problem with Nigeria, but the prudent management of national resources and providing for the people properly.Mr. Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, communicated Osinbanjo’s view in a statement in Abuja on Monday.

The Vice President, who was fielding questions from a cross-section of Nigerians at a town hall meeting in Minnesota, U.S., on Sunday, said that Nigerians must not allow themselves to be drawn into the argument that Nigeria’s problems stemmed from some geographical restructuring.

Osinbajo, who spoke on a wide range of issues covering the economy, anti-corruption, health, agriculture among others, explained that it was about managing resources properly and providing for the people properly.

According to the vice-president, the problem with Nigeria is not a matter of restructuring.

“I served for eight years as Attorney General in Lagos State and one of the chief issues that we fought for in Lagos state was what you call fiscal federalism. We felt that there was a need for the states to be stronger, for states to more or less determine their fortunes.

“For example, we went to court to contest the idea that every state should control, to a certain extent, its own resources; we were in court at that time up to the Supreme Court and the court ruled that oil-producing states should continue to get 13 percent derivation,” he said.

He explained that while they were at the Supreme Court only the oil-producing states and Lagos were interested in resource control, everybody else was not interested in resource control for obvious reasons.

”Now, that is the way the argument has always gone, those who have the resources want to take all of it, while those who do not have want to share from others,” he said.

According to him, Nigeria must create the environment that allow for people to realise themselves economically because that truly is what the challenge is with Nigeria.

Osinbajo said that unless Nigerians were able to deal with the fundamental questions around corruption, their economic circumstance would keep going one step forward, two steps backwards.