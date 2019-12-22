W/Africa monetary bloc to launch new Euro-pegged currency

The West African Economic and Monetary Union will change the name of the long-disputed CFA franc currency into “Eco” which will remained pegged to Euro.Speaking Saturday in Abidjan in a press conference, Cote d’Ivoire’s President Alassane Ouattara said in appearance with visiting Emmanuel Macron that the France-backed currency will undergo major reforms.

“I am happy to announce that in agreement with the other heads of State of Uemoa (West African economic and monetary union), we have resolved to reform the CFA franc currency with three major changes including its name into Eco”, Ouattara said.

The second change is that the 50% of reserve deposits will no longer be centralized in the French Treasury and the operating accounts will be scrapped.

The third is the withdrawal of France’s representatives from any Uemoa decision-making and managing institution.

This announced reform was sealed by the signing of a new France-Uemoa monetary cooperation agreement between the president of UEMAO council of ministers, Benin’s Economy and finance minister, Romuald Wadagni, and France’s Economy and finances minister Bruno Le Maire.

“I hereby confirm that France has decided to put an end to the compulsory centralization of reserves deposits in France which accounted for 50% and the suppression of the operation accounts mechanism”, Macron asserted, stressing that this “concern” was raised by internet users and by some African intellectuals.

“I wanted to engage France in a historic and ambitious reform of the cooperation between the West African economic and monetary union, and our country,” the French president said, hoping adding that with the reform of the CFA Franc, “we are taking a big step to write a new page in our relationship with Africa.”

Though the eco will remain pegged to the euro, France will no longer hold a seat on the Uemoa-linked regional bank – BCEAO.

The CFA franc currency is used now in eight nations in West Africa (Benin, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, Guinea Bissau, Mali, Niger, Senegal, and Togo) and in six in Central Africa (Cameroun, Equatorial Guinea, Central African Rep. Gabon, Republic of Congo, and Tchad).

President Macron who started a three-day visit to Cote d’Ivoire urged then other West African countries – Guinea, Ghana, Sierra Leone, and The Gambia- to follow this trend.