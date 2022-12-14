W/Cup: Moroccan carrier cancels seven flights to Doha

International › APA

Published on 14.12.2022 at 15h21 by APA News

Royal Air Maroc (RAM), on Wednesday, issued a statement confirming flight cancellations the day before between Morocco and Qatar.The company said that following restrictions imposed by the Qatari authorities, “RAM regrets to inform customers of the cancellation of their flights operated by Qatar Airways.”

Seven flights are affected by the cancellations: AT9703/QR3003, AT9717/QR3007, AT9715/QR3015, AT9747/QR3067, AT9739/QR3069, AT9743/QR3093 and AT9749/QR3099.

RAM said it will refund as soon as possible the airline tickets of passengers impacted by the cancellations and advised those concerned not to show up at the airport.

Royal Air Maroc did not provide any detail about the restrictions imposed by the Qatari authorities.

RAM operates in code-share with Qatar Airways on the Casablanca-Doha route.

