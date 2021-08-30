International › APA

Happening now

W/Cup qualifier: Rwanda names final squad to face Mali

Published on 30.08.2021 at 03h21 by APA News

Rwanda’s national football team coach, Vincent Mashami over the weekend released the final list of 20 players who will take on Mali on September, 1 in the 2022 World/Qatari Cup qualifiers.Members of the team traveled to Morocco on Sunday, ahead of their first tie against the West Africans.

Morocco will host Wednesday’s match because no stadium in Mali has been declared fit by the Confederation of African Football to host the qualifiers.

Rwanda will later host Group E rivals Kenya in the second round of qualifiers at the Kigali Stadium.

The other team in the group is Uganda.

Rwanda is the lowest ranked team in the group according to the latest Fifa rankings.

The Rwanda squad

Goalkeepers: Emery Mvuyekure (Tusker FC, Kenya), Eric Ndayishimiye, Clément Buhake Twizere (Strommen IF, Norvège)

Defenders: Abdul Rwatubyaye (Shkupi FK, Macedonia), Salomon Nirisarike (Urartu FC,  Armenia), Thiery Manzi (FC Dila Gori, Georgia), Omborenga Fitina(APR  FC), Emmanuel Imanishimwe (FAR Rabat, Maroc), Emery Bayisenge, Denis  Rukundo (AS Kigali), Eric Rutanga (Police FC), Bryan Clovis Ngwabije (SC  Lyon, France).

Midfielders: Olivier Niyonzima, Kevin Muhire, Djihad Bizimana (KMSK Deinze, Belgium), Martin Fabrice Twizeyimana (Police FC), Yannick Mukunzi (Sandvikens IF, Sweden) and Haruna  Niyonzima(AS Kigali).

Strikers: Muhadjiri Hakizimana (Police FC),  Maddie Kagere (Simba SC, Tanzania), Jacques Tuyisenge (APR FC), Lague  Byiringiro Lague(APR FC) and Onesme Twizerimana (Police FC).

Tags :



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top
Advertisement