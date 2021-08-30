W/Cup qualifier: Rwanda names final squad to face Mali

Rwanda’s national football team coach, Vincent Mashami over the weekend released the final list of 20 players who will take on Mali on September, 1 in the 2022 World/Qatari Cup qualifiers.Members of the team traveled to Morocco on Sunday, ahead of their first tie against the West Africans.

Morocco will host Wednesday’s match because no stadium in Mali has been declared fit by the Confederation of African Football to host the qualifiers.

Rwanda will later host Group E rivals Kenya in the second round of qualifiers at the Kigali Stadium.

The other team in the group is Uganda.

Rwanda is the lowest ranked team in the group according to the latest Fifa rankings.

The Rwanda squad

Goalkeepers: Emery Mvuyekure (Tusker FC, Kenya), Eric Ndayishimiye, Clément Buhake Twizere (Strommen IF, Norvège)

Defenders: Abdul Rwatubyaye (Shkupi FK, Macedonia), Salomon Nirisarike (Urartu FC, Armenia), Thiery Manzi (FC Dila Gori, Georgia), Omborenga Fitina(APR FC), Emmanuel Imanishimwe (FAR Rabat, Maroc), Emery Bayisenge, Denis Rukundo (AS Kigali), Eric Rutanga (Police FC), Bryan Clovis Ngwabije (SC Lyon, France).

Midfielders: Olivier Niyonzima, Kevin Muhire, Djihad Bizimana (KMSK Deinze, Belgium), Martin Fabrice Twizeyimana (Police FC), Yannick Mukunzi (Sandvikens IF, Sweden) and Haruna Niyonzima(AS Kigali).

Strikers: Muhadjiri Hakizimana (Police FC), Maddie Kagere (Simba SC, Tanzania), Jacques Tuyisenge (APR FC), Lague Byiringiro Lague(APR FC) and Onesme Twizerimana (Police FC).