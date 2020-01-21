W/Cup Qualifiers: African teams know group opponents

Published on 21.01.2020 at 22h21 by APA News

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Tuesday evening in Cairo (Egypt), held the draw for the second round of qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar where the continent will be represented by five teams.By Ibrahima Dione

Forty national teams, divided into ten groups, will be competing in the second round of the Qatari World Cup qualifiers.

Reigning African champions Algeria are favourites in the group featuring Burkina Faso, Niger and Djibouti.

AfCON 2019 runners-up Senegal will take on Congo, Namibia and Togo.

Emmanuel Adebayor and his teammates beat the Lions of Teranga to win a ticket to the 2006 World Cup in Germany.

Cameroon will face Cote d’Ivoire for supremacy in Group D.

The Elephants, taking advantage of a misstep by the Indomitable Lions in 2006, qualified for the World Cup for the first time in their history.

The ten teams, who finished top of their group, will enter play-offs in both legs.

In the end, the five national teams that emerge victorious from these encounters will qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

The full draw for the second round of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers is as follows:

Group A: Algeria – Burkina Faso – Niger – Djibouti.

Group B: Tunisia – Zambia – Mauritania – Equatorial Guinea

Group C: Nigeria – Cape Verde – Central African Republic – Liberia.

Group D: Cameroon – Cote d’Ivoire – Mozambique – Malawi.

Group E: Mali – Uganda – Kenya – Rwanda.

Group F: Egypt – Gabon – Libya – Angola

Group G: Ghana – South Africa – Zimbabwe – Ethiopia.

Group H: Senegal – Congo – Namibia – Togo.

Group I: Morocco – Guinea – Guinea Bissau – Sudan.

Group J: DR Congo – Benin – Madagascar – Tanzania.