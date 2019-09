W/Cup qualifiers: Rwanda coach names final squad for Seychelles showdown

Published on 02.09.2019 at 20h21 by APA News

Rwanda national football coach, Vincent Mashami, on Monday named his final 20-man squad for the first-leg of World Cup qualifiers against the Seychelles at Linite stadium next Thursday.Coach Mashami dropped the following players from the penultimate list: Salomon Nisirarike (FC Pyunik Erewan, Armenia) Andrew Butera (APR FC), Djabel Manishimwe (APR FC), Eric Iradukunda (Rayon Sports) and Justin Mico (Police FC).

The final squad list is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Omar Rwabugiri (APR FC), Yves Kimenyi (Rayon Sports) and Eric Ndayishimiye (AS Kigali)

Defenders: Abdul Rwatubyaye (Colorado Rapids, USA), Thierry Manzi (APR FC), Fitina Omborenga (APR FC), Emmanuel Imanishimwe (APR FC), Eric Rutanga (Rayon Sports), Emery Bayisenge (Saif Sporting Club, Bangladesh) and Eric Iradukunda (Rayon Sports).

Midfiels: Kevin Muhire (Misr El Makkasa, Egypt), Yannick Mukunzi (Sandvikens IF, Sweden), Olivier Niyonzima (APR FC), Djihad Bizimana (Waasland Beveren, Belgium), Haruna Niyonzima (AS Kigali) and Jean Claude Iranzi (Rayon Sports).

Forwards: Meddie Kagere (Simba SC, Tanzania), Jacques Tuyisenge (Petro Atletico, Angola), Muhadjiri Hakizimana (Emirates Club, EAU), Ernest Sugira (APR FC), and Patrick Sibomana (Young Africans, Tanzania).(