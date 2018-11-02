WAEC presents confirmation of Senior School Certificate to President Buhari

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has presented an attestation and confirmation of result to President Muhammadu Buhari.The presentation of the Senior School Certificate on Friday may put to rest the controversy surrounding the issue of the president’s certificate, which started in 2015.

The Registrar of the Council, Dr. Iyi Uwadiae, made the presentation at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

There has been controversy by the opposition parties over Buhari’s academic credentials when it was gathered that Buhari had informed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) again that his credentials were in the custody of the military board.

The same reason was given by Buhari to INEC before the 2015 presidential election.

But the military had since said that Buhari’s certificate could not be found in his file and that the only document in his file was the recommendation from the principal of his school attesting to his fitness to serve in the military.

Reacting to the development, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, said in his Twitter handle that “WAEC presents attestation certificate and confirmation of school cert result to President Buhari. What will the naysayers say next?.”

However, the Presidency had engaged the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in a war of words, following a suit challenging President Buhari’s eligibility to contest the election in 2019 over his certificate.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Garba Shehu, had accused the opposition party of sowing division among the people.

He described the suit challenging the President’s certificate as a waste of time, arguing that there were records of higher qualifications obtained by hard work and truly merited by President Buhari.

But the National Publicity Secretary of the opposition PDP, Mr. Kola Ologbodiyan, said that the Presidency was always fretting whenever the issue of President Buhari’s academic certificate was mentioned.

Ologbodiyan said that the President was hiding something from Nigerians and called for the presentation of his certificate.