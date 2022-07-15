WAFCON 2022: Cameroon Eliminated Yet Harbors Chances of Qualifying for the World Cup

The Super Falcons of Nigeria won 1-0 against the Indomitable Lionesses to reach the semi-finals and the 2023 World Cup.

A World Cup in which Cameroon can still participate, provided they win a classification match on July 17 against Botswana and then win the intercontinental play-off match next February. The Nigerian team once again imposed its law on that of Cameroon in the women’s Afcon, this July 14 in Casablanca. By beating the Cameroonians 1-0, the Nigerians qualified for the semi-finals of the Afcon 2022 against the Moroccans, as well as for the 2023 World Cup.

Nigeria put its foot on the ball in the first quarter of an hour. There was a fire in the Cameroonian defense in the 23rd minute but miraculously, Ange Bawou recovered the ball. Jostled by Ashleigh Plumptre at the entrance to the penalty area, Gabrielle Onguene did not get the expected foul and took a few moments to get up.

Dominating, especially physically, the Nigerians failed to frame their first chances. They succeeded on several occasions in playing the Cameroonian midfielder to project themselves towards the goal but the support or the precision in the last gesture was often lacking. Applied to defend, the Cameroonians did not get any opportunity.

Shortly before the hour mark, winger Rasheedat Aiibade took over with an uncrossed header from a worked cross. Flonne Meffoutou has failed to head back to this pretty center. The ball hits the right upright and crosses the line of Ange Bawou: 0-1, 56th. The new Nigerian star has once again made the difference.