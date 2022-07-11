WAFCON 2022 : Cameroon to Face Nigeria in Quarter-Finals

The results of the group phase, two draws and one win, place the national team in second place. These performances suggest that it will be against Nigeria in the next round. With two wins and a draw, Zambia are top of Group B.

In Group C, Nigeria also started the tournament badly. They lost their first match against South Africa. But the worries in attack that were anticipated with the injury to Oshoala are now a thing of the past. They scored two goals against Botswana and went on a 4-0 run against Burundi. The American coach has succeeded in reviving the game by adjusting the attacking combinations. And this is not good news for the Lionesses.

Gabriel Zabo already suspected, during the post-match press conference on Saturday, that Cameroon would inherit this selection. He must have watched Nigeria’s last group game against Burundi. The Lionesses’ video experts certainly made the right cuts for “the tactician”.

The Lionesses will however have to do without two of their starting midfielders. Jeannette Yango and Monique Ngock, for accumulation of yellow cards, should logically miss the game. Gabriel Zabo must quickly come up with solutions capable of compensating for the absence of these two big behemoths.