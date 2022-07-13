The quaterfinal phase of the ongoing 2022 women’s Africa Cup of Nations kick-off this Wednesday July 13th with Zambia and Botswana opens the floor.

The first quarter final game putting Zambia against Senegal is scheduled to kick off at 6pm at the Mohamed V Staduim in Casablanca. Zambia will be heading into today’s game with an edge,having had brilliant performance in group stages where they finished in Group B with two wins.

The team will most importantly be looking forward to tap from its morale boasting 4-1 truimph over the Hawks of Togo in their final group fixture. However, analyst suggest the Teranga lionesses could put up upsetting displays against the South Africans.

The Senegalese who inked a landmarked record of reaching the final eight in just their second appearance in the African women’s football tournament,finished second in Group A with two wins and defeat.

Meanwhile Morocco faces Botswana in David Goliath fixture. So far Morccop has tiped as one of the favorites to win the tournament trophy will entertain debutants Botswana in second quarterfinal fixture at the Prince Moulay Addellah Staduim in Rabat at 8pm.

Morocco over the competition has won all three games in the group stages against Burkina Faso,Uganda and Senegal. Chebbak the captain and Messiah to the team who currently tops the goal scorers’ chat with three goals will lead Morocco in the highly awaited game described by a fraction of African football bookmakers.

Despite the Moroccans’ pre-match superiority status,debutants Botswana that defiled all odds to finish third in group C behind giants South Africa and Nigeria, will be looked up to for possible surprises. The quatefinals phase of the ongoing competition will come to a close tomorrow jukyb 14th with four time finlaists, the i ndomitable lionesses of Cameroon challenged up against record 11 time winners Nigeria.

South Africa will battle out the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia in the other fixture. The winners of all four quarterfinal games will book automatic spots in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Report from GP