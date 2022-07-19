WAFCON 2022: South Africa or Morocco to Secure Cup on 23rd July Finals

The Moroccan team will face South Africa in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations for Women on 23 July in Rabat.

The Atlas Lionesses defeated the three-time African champions Nigeria 5-4 on penalties on Monday 18 July in the semi-finals of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations. The Super Falcons were reduced to nine against eleven in the second half.

Morocco will play the first ever Africa Cup of Nations final for women on 23 July 2022 in Rabat. The Moroccan women will face the South Africans on Saturday in front of their home crowd, while football fans were expecting a reunion between South Africa and Nigeria – three-time defending champions and winners of 11 of the previous 13 Africa Cup of Nations.

But the support of more than 45,000 spectators, and two fouls that were ruthlessly spotted by video-assisted refereeing (VAR), proved to be the undoing of the Nigerians’ reign on Monday 18 July in Rabat.

After a fairly even first half, everything accelerated in the second. Just after the break, midfielder Halimatu Ayinde was sent off for a challenge on striker Rosella Ayane (48th). In the 71st minute, winger Rasheedat Ajibade was sent off for a challenge on defender Zineb Redouani. This was after another VAR call.

In the meantime, the Nigerians had opened the score thanks to an own goal by Yassin Mrabet (62nd), the defender having involuntarily countered a clearance. But the Lionesses had quickly equalised after a hazardous clearance by the opposing goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie. The latter sent the ball back to the winger Sanaa Mssoudy who only had to equalise from close range.

As in 2018, the South African national team qualified for the final of the African Women’s Cup of Nations on Monday in Casablanca, beating Zambia 1-0 in the semi-finals of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations thanks to a penalty in stoppage time.

They have done it again! Banyana Banyana will play in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations this year as they did in 2018. South Africa’s national team beat Zambia 1-0 in the semi-final on Monday.

A foul on Jermaine Seoposenwe allowed Linda Motlhalo to score the only goal of the game from the penalty spot in the final minutes of stoppage time (1-0, 90th+4). I have to take my hat off to Zambia,” he said.

I have to take my hat off to Zambia,” said South Africa coach Desiree Ellis. They gave us as much trouble as we gave them. We knew it was going to be a tough game. We know each other so well… We knew that one move could change the game. We knew that one move could change the game. We told ourselves that if we didn’t concede a goal, we would score one. And we did. The South Africans will face the winner of Nigeria-Morocco on 23 July.