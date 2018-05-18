WAFM raises £30m for food security in four West African countries

The West Africa Food Market Programme (WAFM) says that £30 million has been mobilised to support Nigeria, Niger Republic, Burkina Faso and Ghana to achieve food security in these countries.The Team Leader of WAFM, Dr. Terry Lacey, said at a two-day Regional Cross-Border Food Trade Forum in Abuja that the fund was mobilised through the assistance of the Department of International Development of the British Government and being implemented through Palladium Group.

Lacey noted that more than seven million Nigerians are grappling with food shortages and food insecurity and that fund would support agricultural activities, processing and farmers in the four selected countries.

According to him, WAFM has been working tirelessly over the past five years in Nigeria, Niger Republic, Burkina Faso and Ghana to meet the food needs of the people, especially cereals.

He explained that WAFM was initially set up to resolve climate change crisis in the Sahel Region because of the food shortages in this region.

The report by Nigeria’s Independent newspaper on Friday quoted Lacey as saying that the implementation of the programme in these countries was crucial to the survival and prosperity of the Sahel region.

He pointed out that the solution to Boko Haram insurgence in the North East of Nigeria is development and provision of food rather than the deployment of the military to quell the crises.

Lacey therefore, canvassed for strong agricultural programme in Nigeria and that Nigeria should not be food dependent on other countries.