WAFU U-20 tournament kicks-off in Monrovia

The Under 20 tournament of the West African Football Union (WAFU) officially kicks-off on Tuesday at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Monrovia.In the first match of the tournament, the Liberian team will take on the Young Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire, while Guinea Bissau and Sierra Leone will close today’s action.

Senegal will take on Mali in the first match on Wednesday, while Gambia will battle Guinea in the second match.

All the participating countries are already in the country for the tournament which ends on May 4, 2018.

Addressing journalists at a press conference in Sinkor on Monday, WAFU Zone A Secretary General, Jammeh E.K. Bojang, said that the tournament was being fully sponsored by FIFA with a little over US$700,000 as the budget for the entire tournament.