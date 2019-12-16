Waging war on racism and bigotry in S/Africa – Ramaphosa

There is much to be proud of in South Africa because “racism and bigotry no longer define our nation,” President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday.Speaking in his weekly newsletter ahead of National Reconciliation Day which falls on 16 December, the president said “as we take stock of how far we have come in healing the divisions of the past and building a united nation, we have much to be proud of.”

Ramaphosa added: “Racism and bigotry no longer define our nation. Where they do occur, they are isolated. Where there have been manifestations of intolerance, we have been able to unite behind the values of tolerance and respect for diversity that define our Bill of Rights.”

The South African leader admitted that, in spite of this progress, the country still had a long way to go to erase the ghosts (racism and bigotry) of the past as introduced by the defunct apartheid regime that ended in 1994 when Nelson Mandela became the country’s first black president.

Ramaphosa said the country had made progress in economic development as well in desegregating sports and the social sector as witnessed recently at the 2019 World Rugby Cup tournament in Japan and at the Miss Universe 2019 contest in United States.

“One need only observe the outpouring of joy when the Springboks won the Rugby World Cup in Japan and when our Miss South Africa, Zozibini Tunzi, was crowned Miss Universe.

“South Africans of all races took to the streets in an outpouring of national pride,” Ramaphosa, who is expected to address the National Reconciliation Day commemoration on Monday in Bergville, North of KwaZulu-Natal Province, said.