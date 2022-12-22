Wagner fallout: Ghanaian delegation in Burkina Faso

Ghanaian President Nana Akufo Addo had accused Burkina Faso of using the Russian private paramilitary company Wagner, in exchange for a mine in the south of the country.The Ghanaian Minister of National Security, Albert Kan Dapaah, has led a delegation of officials to Ouagadougou, APA learnt from reliable sources.

The delegation, which arrived on Wednesday morning, is composed of about ten personalities including General Francis Adu-Amanfoh, Special Advisor to the Ghanaian President on the Accra Initiative, the Chief of Staff of the Ghanaian army and diplomats.

“It is certainly to strengthen the ties of cooperation and clear the grey areas in the ties of cooperation, following the exchange of blows of the week, in order to make an official apology,” a spokesman for the Burkinabe Ministry of Foreign Affairs told APA.

Last week, on the sidelines of the U.S.-Africa Summit, Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo said Burkina Faso had agreed to the deployment of forces of the Russian private security group Wagner in return for a mine in the south of its territory.

The government of Burkina Faso, on December 16, took exception to the Ghanaian president’s remarks about the alleged links with Wagner.

It informed the Ghanaian ambassador, who was summoned” to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and recalled its diplomat to Accra.

The minister in charge of mines, Simon Pierre Boussim, denied that a mine had been granted to the Wagner group in exchange for its services in the fight against jihadists.