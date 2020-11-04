War breaks out in northern Ethiopian between central government, TPLF

Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has ordered the Ethiopian National Defense Forces to start a military offensive on Wednesday against the country’s northern region after the region’s governing party allegedly attacked a military camp housing the federal troops.In a recorded video message the Prime Minister said “The Ethiopian National Defense Forces, under the direction of a Command Post, have been ordered to carry out their mission to save the country and the region from spiraling into instability.”

Despite the Federal Government’s efforts to thwart a military confrontation, Tigray People Liberation front (TPLF) has crossed the red line by attacking this morning the Ethiopian National Defence Forces base located in Tigray region, he said.

According to the Premier, TPLF also launched attacks in Mekele and other places of the region as well as in the Dalshah area bordering the Amhara region but shielded.

Abiy said he had ordered a military response to the multiple attacks and called on the people of Ethiopia to watch out and defend possible attacks that may occur in different parts of the nation.

“Our defence forces… have been ordered to carry out their mission to save the country. The final point of the red line has been crossed. Force is being used as the last measure to save the people and the country,” he said.

TPLF also attempted to rob artillery and military equipment from the Northern Command Post that has been stationed in the Tigray region for more than two decades in services and protection of the people of Tigray from any threats.

“The attack on the Northern Command has been premised on TPLF viewing the Ethiopian National Defence Forces as a foreign army rather than an army that has been protecting the people of Tigray for more than twenty years. Resultantly, TPLF has chosen to wage war in Dalshah.”

“While the Federal Government has used all means to thwart a military engagement against TPLF, a war however cannot be prevented only on the goodwill and decision on one side, but on the mutual choice for peace by both parties. The last red line has been crossed with this morning’s attacks and the Federal Government is therefore forced into a military confrontation.”

The Prime Minister called upon the Ethiopian people to remain calm, to be vigilant in the face of possible harassment, and to stand by the National Defence Forces.