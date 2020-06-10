International › APA

Happening now

War on drugs: US proud of its work with Cote d’Ivoire, others

Published on 10.06.2020 at 16h21 by APA News

Washington is “proud of its work” with Cote d’Ivoire and other West African countries in the war against drug trafficking, the U.S. diplomatic representation in Abidjan said on Wednesday.“The United States takes drug trafficking very seriously and is taking action against all known traffickers. We are proud of our work with Cote d’Ivoire and other West African countries to fight this scourge,” the U.S. Embassy in Cote d’Ivoire tweeted.

 This statement comes just days after an international media released a report on a so-called international investigation by journalists Ibekwe Nicholas and Daan Bauwens accusing Ivorian Defence minister Hamed Bakayoko of sponsoring drug trafficking in Cote d’Ivoire.

 In a statement on Monday, Bakayoko, who is also the interim prime minister of Cote d’Ivoire, decided to file a complaint against the two journalists.

He denounced their report as “a crude orchestration fabricated by sponsors whose purpose escapes no one’s notice.”

 In his rebuttal Bakayoko wrote: “As Cote d’Ivoire’s Security Minister for more than seven years and the current Defence Minister, the results achieved in the fight against drugs are recognised worldwide.” 

He claimed that these actions, which have resulted in numerous arrests, seizures and dismantling of mafia syndicates, have earned Cote d’Ivoire international praise.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top