Washington extols Morocco’s “very useful” role in Libya

The US ambassador and special envoy for Libya, Richard Norland, said on Monday in Rabat that his country is “very grateful” for the “useful” role Morocco is playing to support the political process in Libya.“The role that Morocco plays in the region to support the political process in Libya is very useful” and the United States of America is “very grateful,” he told a press after talks with Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita.

The American diplomat described as “very useful” his discussion with Bourita, which focused on “several subjects, including the issue of the upcoming elections in Libya, to be held in December.”

“This is the time to establish the constitutional and legal basis for these elections to take place in December,” Norland concluded.