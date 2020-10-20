International › APA

Washington hails Rabat's backing of UN efforts in Libya

Published on 20.10.2020 at 13h21 by APA News

The United States appreciates Morocco’s continued backing for UN interventions in Libya, Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs David Schenker said in Rabat on Monday.Schenker said his country is expecting “positive” results from the U.N.-sponsored inter-Libyan dialogue to form a new transitional government and pave the way for elections.

 Washington strongly supports the inter-Libyan political dialogue, facilitated by the UN as a means to achieve a comprehensive negotiated political solution to the Libyan conflict, he noted.

 

The U.S. official also praised the “generosity” of the kingdom through the establishment of a field hospital in Beirut whose services have benefited more than 50,000 Lebanese, following the explosion last August in the Lebanese capital.

 David Schenker’s visit to Morocco is part of a tour (from October 12 to 21) that started in Lebanon and ends in the United Kingdom.

 

