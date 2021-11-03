Washington suspends three African countries from AGOA

The United States is suspending trade benefits to Ethiopia, Guinea, and Mali.The measure will take effect on January 1, 2022. The U.S. President, in a letter sent to the U.S. Congress announced his intention to withdraw these three beneficiary countries from AGOA, the U.S. African Development and Opportunity Act.

Washington accuses Addis Ababa of “Gross violations of internationally recognized human rights” in its repression of the Tigray rebel movement.

For Mali and Guinea, which experienced two military coups in 2020 and 2021, the White House blames the authorities in Conakry and Bamako for “failing to guarantee the rule of law and political pluralism. As for Mali, Washington says the country’s transitional authorities do not guarantee” respect for internationally recognized workers’ rights.

With these sanctions, these three countries are now deprived of exemptions from customs duties on exports to the United States.

The African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), was passed by the U.S. Congress on May 18, 2000. The objective of this initiative adopted under the Bill Clinton administration is to support the economy of African countries by facilitating their access to the American market if they follow the principles of the liberal economy.