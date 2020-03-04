WB backs Smart Agriculture in Burkina Faso

The World Bank is supporting a climate-smart agriculture (AIC) investment plan in Burkina Faso, APA learnt Wednesday from the country’s Ministry of Agriculture.By Alban Kini

It is within this framework that experts from the banking institution, in collaboration with those of the Burkinabe Ministry of Agriculture and Hydro-Agricultural Developments, recently held a workshop in Ouagadougou to validate the said plan.

According to the Secretary General of the Ministry of Agriculture, Dr. Lamourdia Thiombiano, “smart agriculture is one that innovates in the face of new phenomena such as the challenges of climate change, locusts, drought, new diseases such as armyworms, etc.”

Thiombiano said, it is important to rethink the way in which agriculture should be conducted in order to face these problems, to better protect soils from the risks of erosion and degradation and to improve soil health for more sustained productivity.

The World Bank, in its strategic plan for 2016-2020, has set a target of supporting 40 countries, including Burkina Faso, in developing climate-smart agriculture profiles and investment plans.

Specifically, the banking institution plans to support Burkina Faso, through the production of wealth, sustainable investments in agriculture, contained in the plan.

The process of drawing up the climate-smart agriculture investment plan for Burkina Faso was launched on August 19, 2019, under the Initiative for the Adaptation of African Agriculture to Climate Change or “AAA Initiative.”