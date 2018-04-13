WB clears $210m loan to shore up W/Africa coastline

The World Bank Group has approved a $210 million loan (over CFAF100bn) for West Coast Coastal Management Program (WACA) in an effort to strengthen the resilience of people living along the West African coastline, APA can confirm from the institution.WACA covers six West African countries namely Benin, Cote d’Ivoire, Mauritania, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal and Togo.

According to the World Bank, the Nordic Development Fund (NDF) will provide an additional €13.1 million to improve the resilience of coastal areas.

In addition, the French Global Environment Facility will provide €1.3 million meant for coastal erosion control solutions, land use planning and the development of natural infrastructure.

The investment project under the West African Coastal Management Program (WACA), steered by the beneficiary countries, “aims to promote various measures to combat coastal erosion namely dune fixation, restoration of wetlands and mangroves, reloading beaches and building protection works and dikes”.

The project will contribute to reducing floods by restoring lagoons and drainage systems and improving watershed management.

Interventions will also combat pollution through better treatment of marine litter and industrial or municipal waste, as well as oil spills.