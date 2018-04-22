WB earmarks $20M to protect Mauritanian coastline

Mauritania has benefited from a US$20-million grant from the World Bank for the protection of its coastline, an official source told APA on Sunday.The grant will be used in particular to cover the Mauritanian part of the Regional Investment Programme for Resilience of Coastal Zones in West Africa (WACA).

The grant agreement was signed on Saturday in Washington by the Mauritanian Minister of Economy and Finance, Moctar Ould Diay, and the Director of Operations at the World Bank, Louise Cord.

WACA aims to promote various measures to combat coastal erosion namely, through dune fixation, the restoration of wetlands and mangroves, beach reloading and the construction of protective means and dikes.

This project will help reduce floods by restoring lagoons and drainage systems and improving watershed management.

It also provides for interventions to control pollution through better treatment of marine litter and industrial or municipal waste, as well as oil spills.

Mauritania has over 700 kilometers of coastline on the Atlantic and the Senegal River.