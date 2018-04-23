WB, Senegal sign fCFA15b+ to protect coastline

Senegal and the World Bank on Sunday in Washington, at the annual meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, have signed a financing agreement for a grant of 15,809 billion CFA francs (about 24.100 million Euros).It was provided under the Investment Project for the Resilience of the West African Coast (WACA) project, the Senegalese Ministry of Economy, Finance and Planning has announced.

The agreement was signed by Amadou Bâ, Senegal’s Minister of Economy, Finance and Planning, and Louise Cord, Director of World Bank Operations for Senegal, in the presence of Mansour Faye, Minister of Hydraulics and Water Sanitation.

“This project aims to promote various measures to fight against coastal erosion: stabilization of the sand dunes, restoration of wetlands and mangroves, reloading beaches and construction of protective works and dykes,” the Finance Ministry statement added.

It will help reduce floods by restoring drainage systems and improving watershed management. Interventions will also aim to combat pollution through better treatment of marine litter and industrial waste, as well as oil spills, according to the Ministry.