W/Cup: Egypt lose to late Uruguay winner

The Pharaohs of Egypt have suffered a marginal 1-nil loss to Uruguay in the second game of the football World Cup taking place in Russia.The South Americans scored through a header by Jose Gimenez from a 90th minute free-kick to break the resistance of the Egyptians on Friday.

Both Edison Cavani and Luis Suarez had gone close for Uruguay but were denied by a combination of wastefulness and outstanding goalkeeping from the Pharaohs.

The Egyptians without Liverpool sensation Mohammed Salah had held their own against the one-time world champions, providing a threat of their own going forward.

Egypt are one of the five representatives from Africa at the World Cup and are still chasing a win at the sport’s most prestigious tournament after a 28-year absence.

They had lost three and drawn two in the history of their participation in the tournament.

World Cup hosts Russia top Group A after a thumping 5-nil defeat of minnows Saudi Arabia in Thursday’s opening match of the month-long tournament.