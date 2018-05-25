W/Cup: Macky Sall to Russia for Senegal group games

President Macky Sall has announced that he would personally be in Russia to cheer the Teranga Lions when they take on their group opponents in next month’s World Cup tournament.President Sall was speaking on Thursday when he handed the national flag over to the World Cup-bound squad assembled for the tournament which takes place from June 14 to July 15 this year.

“This presents an opportunity for me to thank Gianni Infantino, the President of the International Federation of Football Association (FIFA) who sent me an invitation to be with the national team during the group matches” the Senegalese leader said.

Pitched in Group H, Senegal will take on Poland on June 19, Japan on June 24 and Colombia four days later.

Confident of the enormous potential of coach Aliou Cissé’s charges, President Sall exhorted them to play their hearts out and reach the latter stages of the prestigious tournament.

Senegal’s only appearance at a football World Cup was in 2002 when they surpassed all expectations by pulling off a string of brilliant performances to reach the quaterfinals of the competition.

“My deep conviction is that at this stage, all the sides are equal because the players are practically from the same championships” President Sall added.

While urging focus and serenity, the Senegalese leader expressed the desire for Captain Cheikhou Kouyaté and his teammates “to represent Senegal with brilliance, honor and fighting spirit”.

To pull this off, he advised them to take to the field without any fear or inferiority complex.

Striker Mame Biram Diouf told APA shortly after President Sall’s statement that his words have put feelings of exultation in them to give the best account of themselves.

“Our goal is to go as far as possible and our desire is to make the Senegalese people proud” he said.

Goalkeeper Khadim Ndiaye vowed that no effort would be spared as they go into the tournament in the hunt for a run of great performances.

El Hadj Ousseynou Diouf, a key player for Senegal’s historic exploits at the 2002 World Cup said “everything will depend on the mentality of the players.”

He believes this generation of World Cup players from Senegal “can write one of the most epic moments of Senegalese football if we give it the means.”