W/Cup: Senegal coach names 23-man squad for Russia

Published on 17.05.2018 at 20h21 by APA News

The coach of Senegal’s Teranga Lions, Aliou Cisse, on Thursday, unveiled a 23-man squad for next month’s football World Cup in Russia.Cisse released his list of players for the tournament at a press conference in Dakar.

Senegal is in Group H with Poland, Colombia and Japan.

The list of players are as follows:

Goalkeeper (3): Abdoulaye Diallo (Rennes, France); Khadim Ndiaye (Horoya AC, Guinea); Alfred Gomis (Spal 2013, Italy).

Defenders (6): Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli Italy); Lamine Gassama (Alanyaspor, Turkey); Kara Mbodj (RSC Anderlecht, Belgium); Youssouf Sabaly (Bordeaux, France); Saliou Ciss (Valenciennes, France); Moussa Wague (Kas Eupen, Belgium).

Midfielders (6): Pape Alioune Ndiaye (Stoke City, England); Cheikh Tidiane Ndoye (Birmingham City, England); Cheikhou Kouyate (West Ham, England); Idrissa Gana Gueye (Everton, England); Salif Sane (Hanover 96, Germany); Alfred Ndiaye (Wolverhampton, England).

Attackers (8): Keita Diao Balde (Monaco, France); Ismaila Sarr (Rennes, France); Moussa Sow (Bursaspor Kulubu, Turkey); Moussa Konate (Amiens, France); Sadio Mane (Liverpool, England); Diafra Sakho (Rennes, France); Mbaye Hamady Niang (Torino, Italy); Mame Biram Diouf (Stoke City, England).