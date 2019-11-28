We are determined to do all we can to support peace efforts – C’wealth SG Patricia Scotland

The Secretary General of the Commonwealth, the Rt. Hon Patricia Scotland has pledged the support of her Organisation, the African Union, and La Francophonie for Cameroon in its ongoing efforts to resolve the crisis in the English speaking regions.

Patricia Scotland was speaking yesterday at the Unity Palace after an audience was granted her and the Chairperson of the African Union, Moussa Faki Mahamat and the Secretary General of La Francophonie, Louise Mushikiwabo.

Delivering a tripartite commitment taken by the three Organisations as far as supporting Cameroon’s ongoing peace and reconciliation process is concerned, Patricia Scotland disclosed they were even more determined to help Cameroon end the crisis in the English speaking regions.

“What is important is peace, security…these are the principles which have been inculcated in the Commonwealth chatter that is very much echoed in all three of our organisations…We are determined to all we can as three organisations to support the peace process…” Patricia Scotland said.

According to the Commonwealth Chief scribe, much still needs to be done to restore peace in Cameroon.

As such, she enjoined all the stakeholders involved in the peace process ongoing in Cameroon to put priority on peace and good governance.

“…We are encouraging everyone, every single actor to put peace and good governance first…” Rt. Hon. Patricia Scotland further said.

At the invitation of the Head of State, the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, and the Secretaries General of the Commonwealth, the Rt. Hon. Patricia Scotland and of La Francophonie, Louise Mushikiwabo came on a joint peace mission to help Cameroon in its efforts to resolve the crisis rocking the North West and South West regions of Cameroon for three years now.