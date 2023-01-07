We must be efficient in service delivery – Kenyan President Ruto

Kenya’s President William Ruto has asked cabinet secretaries to act fast to deliver on the administration’s development programmes.The Kenyan leader who was elected late last year, said his government must deliver on its mandate with speed and efficiency.

“We made important promises to the people of Kenya, especially those at the bottom of the economic pyramid. And we must deliver,” he said.

“There are no excuses; we must work as a team and drive the interests of the people.”

He was speaking at a Cabinet Retreat on the implementation of the government’s development priorities for 2023 in Nyeri County.

Ruto said the government welcomes oversight and will protect the interests and resources of the people and called on the CSs and PSs to be progressive and revolutionary in their approach to serving the country.

“We must not become hostages of processes and bureaucracy. Let us be defined by decisions and results.”