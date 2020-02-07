We remain committed to total independence or resistance forever- Sisiku Ayuk Tabe

Jailed Ambazonia leader Sisiku Ayuk Tabe has taken to his twitter account to reaffirm his stance on the independence of “Southern Cameroons”.

In eight tweets posted early this Friday February 7, 2020, Sisiku Ayuk Tabe appreciates the efforts of the people of “Southern Cameroons” in enduring the consequences brought about by the Anglophone crisis and reiterates they remain committed to independence.

“I will like to extend my heartfelt thanks to all Southern Cameroon, Ambazonians and sympathizers who have endured the struggle for our liberation from brutal subjugation…since it intensified in 2016.” One of the tweets reads.

“We remain committed to total Independence or resistance forever” He added.

According to the prominent jailed Ambazonia leader, as of October 30, 2017, 27,500 people have been killed, 500 villages burnt, 1.4Million forced out of their villages due to the crisis.

Reports from International Human Right Organisations as well as some European countries have for some time now attributed the violence in Cameroon’s North West and South West regions to both the military and Ambazonia fighters.

The recent move by the Government of Cameroon to put an end to this crisis that has been rocking these two regions for over three years now was the Major National Dialogue convened by the Head of State, Paul Biya.

Despite the recommendations arrived at this national come together, and the implementation of some of them to an extent, reports have it that the situation has not changed in the regions.

Calls from International bodies have since then been multiplying, urging the Government to engage in fresh dialogue with Ambazonia leaders to solve the crisis.