Weah eulogises ‘stabilising influence’ of Liberian women

President George Manneh Weah, has recognized what he called the monumentally significant role Liberian women have played in the realization of peace and stability during and after years of socio-economic and political turbulence.He expressed delight over Liberian women’s strategic devotion of time and efforts in rearranging and restructuring the country’s fractured statehood.

Speaking at a special program marking Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor’s 60th birthday on Monday, President Weah admitted personally admiring the strong and persistent attitudes of women, something he asserted enabled the country to weather the “stormy sea and eventually advanced it to peaceful shore.”

He expressed special appreciation to Vice President Taylor, the celebrant, describing her as a woman of substance, faith, endurance, a patriot of the highest order, and an exemplary public servant.

“Madam Vice President, when we should have been bestowing honor upon you on this your Natal Day, you have instead demonstrated a deep sense of selflessness by choosing to honor us, something that is a rarity in humanity,” he said.

By the unveiling of the beautiful mosaic, President Weah indicated that the Vice President has risen herself to a higher height by lifting up women who have worked and are still working for change and transformation.

He expressed admiration for Liberian women who have been trailblazers in their own rights, those who have broken glass ceilings, boldly gone where many have feared to go, and women who have suffered, and endured.

President Weah said he was particularly touched by the unveiling of a wonderful Mosaic depicting group of strong Liberian women, both past and present, who made significant contributions to the country.

“All of these women, past and present, have been strong women,” he said, noting further,

“A strong woman stands up not for herself, but for others. She is selfless, and not selfish” he added.

He said in the course of Liberian history, particularly during difficult periods, it is these strong women who have stood the test of time.

According to President Weah, Liberian women continue to be firm voices in sustaining the peace in Liberia, noting that as the nation’s Feminist-in-Chief, he was grateful to them.

President Weah made particular reference to two of the country’s strongest women, former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and current Vice President Taylor.

By lifting Liberian women up in this way, he noted that the Vice President is raising the hopes, dreams and aspirations of all Liberians, and amplifying and re-echoing the voices of great Liberian women.

President Weah said he was humbled for the honor bestowed upon him during the birth anniversary program of Vice President Taylor, saying that what he has done over the years and continue to do comes out of his conviction “that women are the roots upon which the trees of our Nationhood can grow and blossom.”