Weah in Conakry for improved ties

Liberian President George Weah, arrived in the Guinean capital, Conakry Thursday for a two-day official visit during which he will look to deepen ties.President Weah and entourage were Thursday morning, met upon arrival at the Gbessia International Airport in Conakry, by his Guinean counterpart, Prof. Alpha Conde, and an array of high-ranking officials of the Guinean government and members of the diplomatic corps.

From the airport which lies parallel to the south shore of the Kaloum Peninsula approximately five kilometers from its tip, Dr. Weah was accompanied to his hotel by President Conde to begin official business germane to the visit.

A presidential mansion statement issued Thursday said President Weah will participate in several functions, including a visit to the Container Port, hold a tête-à-tête at the Palace of Sekhoutoureya and attend a formal decoration ceremony in the Presidential Palace Banquet Hall.

President Weah will then hold a closed door meeting with Prof. Conde.

The President’s visit continues Friday with bilateral discussions that will highlight issues of peace and security in the Mano River (MRU) Basin, as well as on trade and commerce, and the improvement of diplomatic ties between Liberia and Guinea.

President Weah, who is visiting Guinea for the first time since his ascendancy to the highest office of the land, recently stressed the need for direct flights between and amongst nations of the MRU and the ECOWAS sub-region to facilitate the free movement of citizens and goods.