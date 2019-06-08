Weah issues tough rhetoric against protesters

In what many see as a tough stance against protesters in his country, President George Weah has warned “there will absolutely be no exception to punishing those who insult him.He was speaking to thousands of residents in the Du Port Road Community in Paynesville when he cut the ribbon to a modern $244,000 market building constructed in fulfillment of his promise to marketers in during the 2017 Presidential election..

President Weah said in Monrovia on Thursday: “If you have grievances, the best way will be to channel them through the appropriate and honorable means.”

The Liberian leader cautioned those with views to express them in an orderly manner, and further sounded a caveat:

“But any insults or threats from any citizen means that citizen will be dealt with under the laws of Liberia – and it could be whosoever…I don’t know if this message is going across this country; just in case you are not hearing me, ask your friend: what did the President say?” Dr. Weah sternly warned.

For the sake of the country, he said, all Liberians should remain peaceful as there was no need for a Liberian to attack another Liberian.

The Liberian leader added: “I advise you all, citizens, to be conscious enough. You have your freedom of speech, but you also have the responsibility to ensure that such freedom is exercised in a peaceful and responsible way.”

The President recalled that in the history of Liberia, he took the step, as a leader, to sign a law promoting freedom of expression and of the press, and will continue to promote such democratic value, however emphasizing that every right comes with a responsibility.