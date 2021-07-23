Weekly update on SANUSI 18 Currency Index

The value of the SANUSI 18 Currency Index depreciated by 0.13% against the US Dollar over the week, July 16 to July 23, 2021.The value of the Gambian Dalasi, CFA Franc, Cape Verdean Escudo, Central African CFA Franc, South African Rand, Botswana Pula, Kenyan Shilling, Ethiopian Birr, Moroccan Dirham and the Algerian Dinar depreciated against the US Dollar over the period.

However, the Sierra Leonean Leone, Angolan Kwanza, Ghanaian Cedi, Guinean Franc, Egyptian Pound and the Tanzanian Shilling appreciated against the US Dollar. The Liberian Dollar and Nigerian Naira were stable.

The Fractal Grid tables compare the percentage changes in exchange rates of eighteen African currencies and percentage changes in prices of fifteen commodities exported from Africa.

The SANUSI 18 Index powered by the Infinity Crew is a basket of 18 African currencies.