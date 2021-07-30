Weekly update on SANUSI 18 Currency Index

The value of the SANUSI 18 Currency Index appreciated by 0.16% against the US Dollar over the week, July 23 to July 30, 2021.The value of the Sierra Leonean Leone, Liberian Dollar, Guinean Franc, CFA Franc, Cape Verdean Escudo, Central African CFA Franc, South African Rand, Tanzanian Shilling and the Moroccan Dirham appreciated against the US Dollar over the period.

However, the Gambian Dalasi, Botswana Pula, Kenyan Shilling, Ethiopian Birr, Algerian Dinar, Angolan Kwanza, Ghanaian Cedi, Egyptian Pound and the Nigerian Naira depreciated against the US Dollar.

The Fractal Grid tables compare the percentage changes in exchange rates of eighteen African currencies and percentage changes in prices of fifteen commodities exported from Africa.

The SANUSI 18 Index powered by the Infinity Crew is a basket of 18 African currencies.